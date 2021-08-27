Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00020672 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

