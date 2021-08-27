Beam (BEAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.13 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and $13.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004301 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,371,320 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

