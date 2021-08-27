Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.53% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,082,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.04. 35,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

