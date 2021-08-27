Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.01 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

