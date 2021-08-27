Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $77.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $77.93 million and $1.72 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,082.32 or 0.02206262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00097815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00286533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.