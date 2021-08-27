Beer Money Price Tops $0.0089 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $314,140.16 and approximately $29,333.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,450,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

