Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Cap of $124,974.53

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $124,974.53 and $145,788.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

