Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

