Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

