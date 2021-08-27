Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,765.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $20,765.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 12,798,812 coins and its circulating supply is 6,259,415 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

