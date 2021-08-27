Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $10.91 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

