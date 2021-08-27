Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $10.91 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile
