Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $1.15

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $1.03 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.