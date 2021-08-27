Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.