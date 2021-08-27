Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.