Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,923 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

