BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00761355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00099754 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

