Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,761 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

