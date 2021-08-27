Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,692 shares of company stock worth $10,536,538 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

