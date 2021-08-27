Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bezant has a market cap of $3.54 million and $1,186.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.