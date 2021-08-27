Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in August

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 29th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BZQIF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.