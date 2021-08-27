BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $64.83 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.