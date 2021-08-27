BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:BHP opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

