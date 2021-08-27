Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

