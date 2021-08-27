Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Big Lots updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

