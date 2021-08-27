Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

BIG opened at $54.25 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

