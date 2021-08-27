Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.59 and last traded at $74.78. 121,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,786,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.41.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.