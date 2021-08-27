Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $222.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $277,915.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 241.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 199.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.