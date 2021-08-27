Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

NYSE BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $222.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

