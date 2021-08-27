Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Guggenheim

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

BILL stock traded up $47.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $222.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $33,660,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

