Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
NYSE BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $222.79.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
