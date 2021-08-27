Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $222.79.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

