Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 38,863 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74.

