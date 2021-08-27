Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 44,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

