Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,598 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.90 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02.

