Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,043 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.82 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.