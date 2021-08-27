Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,417 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 817,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

