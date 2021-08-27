Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,720 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.65 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

