Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,467 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $449.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $451.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

