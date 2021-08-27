Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99.

