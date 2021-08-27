Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $103.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21.

