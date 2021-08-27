Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

