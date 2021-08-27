Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

