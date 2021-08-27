Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

