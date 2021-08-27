Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

