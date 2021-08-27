Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.92 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.