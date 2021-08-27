Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 37,037 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.

