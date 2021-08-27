Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $243.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $245.97.

