Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG opened at $278.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.58 and a fifty-two week high of $280.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.