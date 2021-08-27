Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

