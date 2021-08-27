Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

