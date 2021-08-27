Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $491.07 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $491.07 or 0.01023486 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
